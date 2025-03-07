Bassetlaw woman more than FOUR times over the drink drive limit when she fell out of her car
Claire Tomlinson was pulled over as she left the fast food outlet on Arlington Way, in Retford, on January 11, after police received a tip-off, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.
She was described as "very confused" and a breath test revealed she had 149 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Tomlinson, of previous good character, broke down in tears when she addressed magistrates.
The 45-year-old, of Cuthbert Place, Retford, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 5.
On Thursday she received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £114 surcharge.
She was banned for 36 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the disqualification if she completes it before March 2027.