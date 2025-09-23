Bassetlaw woman left with facial injuries after ex-partner’s violent attack

A Bassetlaw woman who was left with facial injuries after her ex-partner’s violent attack told a court how the ordeal made her “extremely scared” and worried about what he would do when released.

Billy Mitchell attacked the woman at an address in Retford, on March 20 last year, but didn’t admit what he had done until the day of his trial at Mansfield Magistrates Court in April.

Clarkson Baptiste, prosecuting, read from the victim’s impact statement, when Mitchell was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

“Since this incident occurred I have been feeling very emotional,” she said. “It has made my depression worse.

"At first I did not want to leave the house with injuries on my face, I thought other people were looking at me.

"While we were together, Billy cut me off from the rest of my family. I know Billy is quite obsessive and I worry about what he will do once he has been released.”

The court heard Mitchell has 26 previous convictions for 40 offences.

“I am not going to read you a lecture,” Recorder Anthony Hawks told him. “You have served a lengthy sentence in the past for a serious offence of violence.

"This is your first for domestic violence - an unpleasant assault on your then-partner.

"I don't know why you did it. The courts are sick and tired of bullies like you taking it out on women.

"It makes women frightened, distressed, and their self esteem is seriously affected. I hope you are ashamed of yourself.

"If you raise your hand against another woman again in the future you will be going to prison.”

Mitchell, aged 42, of Railway Terrace, Grantham, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and received a 15 month sentence, suspended for two years.

He must also complete the building choices programme for 26 days as well as up to 25 rehabilitation days with the probation service.

“The purpose of the community element is to try and ensure the next relationship you have with a woman doesn't end up with you in the dock,” the judge told him, before imposing a ten-year restraining order.