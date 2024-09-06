Bassetlaw woman fled town centre after ‘frightening incident’ while over the limit

A woman who fled Retford town centre after a "frightening incident" while over the drink drive limit realised too late that she shouldn't have been driving, a court has heard.

Courtney Fricker was reported to police after Bassetlaw council CCTV operators spotted her running a red light on Chapelgate, on the night of August 18.

Ian Morton, prosecuting, said she abandoned her red Kia Ceed and was arrested shortly afterwards.

She told police the medication she was taking exacerbated the effect of the alcohol and a breath test revealed she had 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Fricker, of previous good character, deserved maximum credit for her prompt guilty plea.

"She had been on a night out and drove into the town centre planning to leave her car there," he said.

"She had been frightened by an incident and left in her car.

"She realised she shouldn't have been driving and got out of the car.

"She appreciates she will be disqualified but this won't affect her work as an industrial cleaner," Mr Stocks added.

Fricker, aged 27, of Springfield Road, Retford, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She was banned from driving for 18 months but the disqualification will be reduced by 25 per cent if she successfully completes a rehabilitation course by August 29 2025.

She was fined £368 and ordered to pay a £149 statutory surcharge and £85 court costs.