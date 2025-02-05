Bassetlaw woman crashed into roundabout before hitting lamppost 20 minutes later

A Bassetlaw woman who crashed into a mini roundabout before driving off and hitting a lamppost 20 minutes later was more than three times over the drink drive limit, a court has heard.

Freya Cowin was travelling at speed when she drove her black Peugeot straight over a mini roundabout on Babworth Road, Retford, at 9.25pm on January 4, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

She swerved into bollards and collided with a keep left sign. When witnesses approached her she refused to wind the window down and seconds later drove off towards Ranby.

Around 20 minutes later police received another report of Cowin driving into a lamppost in Sutton cum Lound.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Police went to her address where they found her car parked with the lights on and the hazards flashing.

The car had “substantial front end damage” and she was lying on her sofa.

A breath test revealed she had112 micrograms of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Cowin, who has no previous convictions, was "deeply horrified and ashamed by her actions" and the offence was "completely out of character."

"She spent a very sobering night in the cells to reflect upon what she had done," he said.

He said she suffers from emotionally unstable personality disorder which means she can act on impulse and without thinking.

Cowin, aged 34, of Portland Place, Sutton cum Lound, Retford, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £450, with £85 costs and a £180 surcharge.

She was disqualified for 28 Months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 28 weeks.