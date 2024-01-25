Bassetlaw woman assaulted paramedics when they tried to treat her for a seizure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Suzanne Bayliss collapsed at a doctor's surgery in Harworth on July 19, last year, and was followed by the ambulance workers when she went outside for a cigarette, said prosecutor Ben Payne.

As a family with a young child passed by, she shouted: "What are you f****** looking at?" and tried to attack them.

When one of the paramedics tried to restrain her she elbowed him a number of times in the jaw and upper body before they both fell into a lavender bush.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Bayliss, aged 50, scratched the other paramedic’s back and left an eight-inch mark.

In a statement one of her victims said: “In my 29 years of service this is only the second time I have been involved in a physical altercation. No emergency worker should have to experience something like this.”

The court heard Bayliss has two previous convictions for drink driving, the most recent from March 2022.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “Absolutely diabolical behaviour. Those are the three words she used this morning to comment on what she did that day. She is horrified and wants the court to know this completely out of character.”

He said Bayliss, who has suffered a bleed on the brain, is undergoing MRI scans.

She was sitting on a wall outside when the family “appeared to look at her as if she was a druggie or a down-and-out.”

“She accepts that "what are you effing looking at" was not appropriate language,” Mr Pridham said.

The incident happened near Harworth police station and officers happened to be passing when the altercation took place.

“Alcohol was playing a role in her life at the time,” he said. “She has stopped drinking and is trying to address the issues in her life. She is mortified that she injured these paramedics.”

Bayliss, of Hesley Road, Harworth, admitted assaulting two emergency workers when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.