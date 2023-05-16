Bassetlaw teenager arrested following reports he threatened three people with an axe

Response officers in the north of the county were alerted to reports of a suspect wielding an axe in the middle of a street in broad daylight, threatening three people.

Joined by the firearms unit, and the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, officers attended an address in Hawkins Close, Harworth, shortly after 1.45pm, on Monday, May 15.

No one was hurt during the incident and the weapon was seized.

A teenager was arrested

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.

He has since been bailed with conditions while an investigation is carried out.

It comes as the force is once again supporting national knife crime campaign – Operation Sceptre.

The week of action aims to highlight some of the work being done to reduce knife crime in the county, focusing on preventative measures and the actions the force is taking to combat knife crime including increasing patrols and taking dangerous weapons off the streets of Nottinghamshire.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This potentially dangerous situation was quickly dealt with thanks to the joint effort from teams across the force.

“Most people may not realise the force is made up of countless different areas but incidents like this prove just how valuable each team is and how by joining together and using different skills – suspects can be detained and dealt with.

“This week we are shining a light on all the hard work being done to tackle knife crime and the work officers are doing to educate, prevent, and act on any reports of knife crime.

“This incident is a perfect example of how the whole force responds to reports of offensive weapons being brandished in public and puts the community first to make sure everyone is safe from harm.

“We need your help though – if you have information about knife crime or someone in possession of an offensive weapon, we need you to come forward and speak to us.

