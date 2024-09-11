Bassetlaw teen who crashed car into garden wall was ‘lucky not to have killed somebody’

A Bassetlaw teen who crashed into another car before wiping out a garden wall was “very lucky not to have killed somebody,” a court has heard.

Jack Newbury was driving a red Seat Ibiza at speed when he failed to give way at a junction on Cherry Holt, Retford, and collided with a Nissan, on September 14, 2022, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson.

The Nissan driver said Newbury was driving "far too quickly for a residential area" and "although there weren't any pedestrians around, children from a nearby school often are."

The driver, who was taken to hospital with a mild concussion and stomach pains, said his Nissan sustained £8,000 of damage and he had to pay £300 excess on the insurance.

He was unable to work for three months afterwards and had psychological issues which prevented him from driving “because all he could think about was the crash.”

CCTV recorded Newbury hitting a low brick garden wall and launching the Seat into the air. The car wiped out a row of metal railings and scattered bricks into the house.

The owner of the garden wall “heard a loud bang” and “honestly thought her house was going to come down,” said Ms Wilson.

She saw Newbury running away from the £15,000 damage he had caused. He was traced through DNA found on the airbags in the Seat.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Newbury, who had just turned 17 at the time, had no previous convictions and hasn’t offended since.

"It was very dangerous,” she said. “It weighed very heavily on him. It has put him off driving. He doesn't understand why he took the vehicle.

"He understands it has had a huge impact on the people who were injured. It was a terrible, terrible error of judgment.”

Newbury, now 18, of Hirst Road, Retford, admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance when he appeared in court on August 20.

On Tuesday the presiding magistrate told him: "You're very lucky not to have killed somebody by the look of that video."

He received a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 12 months and until he passes an extended test.