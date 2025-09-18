Bassetlaw sex offender sexually assaulted woman while she was half-asleep in Mansfield

A convicted sex offender from Bassetlaw sexually assaulted a woman while she was half-asleep in Mansfield, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Sly's victim refused to have sex with him but fell asleep on her side and woke to find him holding her thigh, said Gareth Gimson, prosecuting.

"She froze, confused, and was processing what was going on," he said. "The defendant put his hands inside her underwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This snapped her back into consciousness. She asked him what he was doing. He denied doing anything."

Nottingham Crown Court

When she discovered Sly had been involved in a group chat about performing sexual acts while someone slept, she decided to inform the police.

Mr Gimson said she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, suffers from flashbacks about the incident and struggles to sleep as a result.

Sly received a seven-and-a-half year extended sentence for sexual activity with a female child at Sheffield Crown Court in January, and has a previous conviction for possessing indecent images of children dating back to October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raglan Ashton, mitigating, urged the judge to give Sly more than ten per cent credit for pleading guilty on the day of his trial.

He said Sly will already serve four years in prison before he is considered for parole and a further three years on licence.

"The rehabilitative work he is undergoing in prison will be taken into account by the parole board when assessing his future risk," he said.

"(His victim) hasn't, by his plea, had to undergo the ordeal of giving evidence in a trial. That should be recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He accepts responsibility for what he has done by his plea."

Sly, aged 25, formerly of Hardstaff Close, Retford, admitted two counts of sexual assault, by touching and penetration, when he appeared for a trial at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Judge Michael Auty KC sentenced Sly to three and a half years, to be served consecutively to the sentence he received in January.

A sexual harm prevention order is already in place, and Sly must sign the sex offenders register indefinitely. A restraining order, banning him from all contact with his victim, was imposed for ten years.