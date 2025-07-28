Bassetlaw sees large drop in antisocial behaviour offences

A continued dedication to tackling antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Bassetlaw has been rewarded with a large decrease in offences over the past year.

There’s been a 30 per cent drop in reports from this year so far compared to the same period 12 months earlier.

Reducing antisocial behaviour is one of the area’s top three priorities which are decided by calling on local communities, consulting with partners and looking at crime trends.

Issues such as shop thefts, public drinking and noise nuisance have been tackled successfully because of the proactive policing by officers who know the community – and its most problematic individuals – extremely well.

The East Bassetlaw team have responded to reports in recent months using high-visibility patrols and local knowledge.

In Retford, this work has paid off with four youths previously causing disruption now enrolled in an immediate justice scheme to help at their local food bank – a way for offenders to give back to their communities and deter future incidents.

Over in West Bassetlaw, the positive action has continued with a whole host of prolific shoplifters being locked up, while issues around disorder at the McDonalds on Mills Way have been quelled.

A combination of officers working with restaurant employees to install CCTV and an increased police presence inside has seen the number of ASB reports dramatically decreased.

Protecting rural spaces also continues to be a priority, as neighbourhood officers have performed foot patrols with their partner organisation Environment Agency at Clumber Park with the aim to tackle illegal fishing.

Despite this positive result, the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team have no plans to slow down.

Working with Bassetlaw District Council, the policing team have now secured a Public Spaces Protection Order for Worksop town centre.

This means that PCs, PCSO’s and the anti-social behaviour team at the local council can all fine people who are deemed to be causing issues.

The team have also achieved one of the highest overall positive outcome rates following reports of crime – meaning action being taken in the form of an arrest, charge, or other sanction.

While the result of 30 per cent is one of the top in Nottinghamshire, officers are committed to not letting the good work stop.

Inspector Robert Harrison, of the Bassetlaw neighbourhood policing team, said: “Being one of the biggest districts in Nottinghamshire, it’s a testament to the team that we’ve seen such a reduction in ASB reports, combined with our overall positive outcome rate continuing to improve.

“The hard work isn’t done though, and I want the public to know that our officers and partners will continue to clamp down on offenders and tackle crime.

“Antisocial behaviour takes many forms, from aggressive, noisy or abusive behaviour to neighbourhood disturbances involving drugs, abandoned cars or animals.

“We want to make sure Bassetlaw is a pleasant place to live, work, and visit, so if you’ve witnessed antisocial behaviour, or have concerns about any crime in your area, don’t hesitate to pick up the phone and report it to us.”

If you have any concerns or see anything suspicious in your area, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.