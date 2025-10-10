Bassetlaw sales manager ripped off firm by pocketing payments and faking invoices to cover his tracks

A Bassetlaw sales manager ripped off the firm he was supposed to be working for by pocketing payments directly from customers and faking invoices to cover his tracks, a court has heard.

Nigel Higson’s “sustained and sophisticated” fraud came to light while he was in dispute with the owner of Eximia Glazing Systems, which manufactures windows and doors, after he was dismissed for separate reasons in 2021, said Judge Mark Watson.

Higson received £2,777 directly from one customer before fulfilling the order through a different company and charging Eximia £1,975.

He manipulated invoices to cover his tracks and even involved his partner in a second fraud when he was paid £2,000 after adding two bay windows to an order for a friend.

Nottingham Crown Court

"He was able to gain financially from customers paying him directly and cause the company losses,” said Richard Padley, prosecuting.

Higson, who carried out three frauds over two-and-a-half years, denied all the allegations and the case was listed for trial twice before he pleaded guilty.

Thomas Welshman, mitigating, said Higson, of previous good character, was remorseful.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has a young family, is in full time employment and there is a low risk of him re-offending.

“You have ruined your good character,” Judge Watson said on Thursday. “You have tarnished your own professional career and those around you.”

But he noted Higson has already repaid £5,272, which is more than the sum he is charged with.

Higson, 38, of Eldon Street, Tuxford, admitted three counts of fraud by abuse of position.

He received a 12-month community order with 250 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £1,630 costs.