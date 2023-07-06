Bassetlaw police retrieve 1,000 litres of stolen fuel and offender arrested

Following tracks left by the bikes heading into wooded areas and seeking eyes in the sky from the force’s drone team, the officers refused to give up in their search for the suspected offenders.

After being alerted to the thefts at around 2am in the early hours of Tuesday, July 4, it wasn’t long before they found 37 drums all stacked high against a wall in Galway Road, Bircotes.

Officers also uncovered a crowbar close by.

The stolen fuel

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

He has since been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.

Less than 24 hours later, officers responded to another report of diesel theft occurring in Snape Lane, Harworth, just before 12.25am, on Wednesday, July 5.

While the PCs were gathering information and speaking to the victim, the suspects then reportedly returned on a quad bike before throwing a brick at one of the officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The brick narrowly missed a PC’s head before smashing into the window of the police car.

Inquiries remain ongoing to catch those responsible.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Thankfully the officer was not seriously injured but by throwing a brick at her head – this could have caused serious injury.

“We are intent on catching those causing misery for drivers and businesses in the area and are responding to reports and concerns but none of my officers should be put in harm's way because they are simply doing their job.

“When it comes to tackling fuel theft we don’t just have boots on the ground to find these offenders but also have our eyes in the sky with the drone team – making it easier for us to locate suspects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Officers in this incident trawled through wooded areas refusing to give up on finding the missing fuel or the quad bikes.

“Fuel theft and diesel syphoning is something that we are determined to put a stop to and we’re committed to catching those who are blighting our communities and farmers.

“When it comes to tackling fuel theft the more help we can get from the public the better – your information or snippets of knowledge could help us put a stop to the next farm or lorry being targeted.”

If you have any information on fuel theft and those committing the crimes you can report it by calling 101, or by making an anonymous report to Crimestoppers.