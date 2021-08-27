West Bassetlaw Police have shared on Facebook some good news, including that their Operation Reacher team will be growing in the coming weeks to help them combat even more crime.

Nottinghamshire’s scheme Operation Reacher was launched in 2020 to tackle drug dealing and weapon-enabled violence across the county and has been hailed a success.

West Bassetlaw Police seized £80,000 of cannabis from a property in Manton

The team shared that in the last month they have arrested numerous people for a long list of offences, including burglary, theft, criminal damage, possession of Class A and B drugs, sexual offences, driving offences and witness intimidation.

They also reported an aggravated burglary where a puppy was stolen, but reported: “Good news is the puppy was reunited with its owner and a number of people have been arrested in connection with the offence.”

They revealed earlier in the month seizing cannabis plants from a property on Dukeries Crescent, Manton, Worksop. A 24-year-old Albanian man was located inside the property and arrested on suspicion of growing the plants.

Bassetlaw Police said on Facebook: “This wasn't just a man selling 10 bags on the street. Plants with an estimated value of £80,000 were seized from the address.”

They stated the investigation is still ongoing.

Operation Reacher also reported officers on a patrol on Wednesday August 25 in the Carlton in Lindrick area had their attention drawn to an Audi A3 parked on Chichester Walk that “just didn’t look right.”

“We call it Policeman's nose, you might argue and call it luck,” they said.

“This vehicle was discovered to be stolen from a burglary in Doncaster earlier this month and recovered by ourselves for our CSI (not based in Miami) to have a look around.”

Bassetlaw Operation Reacher is one of 12 teams operating across Nottinghamshire.

The 12 Operation Reacher teams each consist of a sergeant and seven officers and are modelled on a pilot unit that successfully targeted organised crime groups on the Bestwood estate in 2018-19.