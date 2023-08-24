Officers were tasked to Worksop and the South Yorkshire border to tackle a crime trend of keyless thefts of Ford Fiesta’s, notbaly ST and Titanium models.

While this is a country-wide issue, a number of these thefts have been reported in Bassetlaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After forcing locks to gain entry, it is believed a device may have been used by criminals which allows them to start up the cars.

Bassetlaw Police have arrested three people and recovered stolen cars after a spate of incidents. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Three suspects were arrested after Nottinghamshire officers followed a Ford Fiesta ST which failed to stop and was being driven at speed as it headed into the Gildingwells area of South Yorkshire.

A 22-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with intent to supply after the car came to a stop on August 16.

Police checks revealed the car had been stolen from an address in Doncaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We received seven reports of these type of thefts last week and we’ve had 36 reports in the last month alone.

“Our inquiries are ongoing into these thefts, and I’m pleased that we have recently managed to recover four stolen Ford Fiestas in the Bassetlaw.

“However, there are still offenders out there targeting these vehicles, so I am urging owners to take extra precautions to prevent them falling victim.

“One of the best ways to prevent criminals targeting your vehicle is by installing wheel locks or steering wheel locks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If criminals see a physical device in your car, it’s likely to put them off and they will go somewhere else as they are looking for an easy opportunity.

“Other ways to reduce the risk of your vehicle being stolen include parking it in a locked garage and purchasing a signal blocking Faraday pouch which blocks the radio waves from your keys.

“I would also ask anyone with any information about car thefts in their area to get in contact with us.

Anyone who has information or footage, such as CCTV of thefts, which may assist police investigations is asked to report it on 101.