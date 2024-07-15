Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal has been launched by Bassetlaw police for information about vandalism at Retford Road cemetery.

In a Facebook post at www.facebook.com/WestBassetlawPolice, an appeal has been launched for information about vandalism at the cemetery site from March through to June 6, 2024.

These historic trees, which are approximately 120 years old, have been standing since the opening of the cemetery and are essential to the site's heritage. The graves near these trees date back even further.

Retford Road Cemetery. Photo shared by West Bassetlaw Police: Worksop, Blyth, Carlton-in-Lindrick and villages.

If the trees cannot be saved, police confirmed they will have to be removed, leading to significant disturbance to graves that have been around for hundreds of years.

A spokesperson for Worksop South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We need your help to find the person responsible for this damage.

“If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting crime number 24000340579, or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”

Richard Bell, a tree officer for Bassetlaw Council, said: “Somebody has drilled into 12 mature lime trees and poured some liquid into them.

“It’s put the trees into decline, and it looks like they’re going to die.

“I don’t think they’re going to come back; it’s just a case of seeing what happens.

“They probably would need to get felled. They’ve approximately drilled in five inches and then poured the liquid into it.

“We will see how many of the lime trees die, and then we will determine how many will have to be replaced, but it will take a couple of generations before they can get up to a [similar] height.”