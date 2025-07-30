Bassetlaw pervert had videos of girls who self-harmed by cutting his initials into their arms

A Bassetlaw teen who downloaded child abuse had videos of young women who had cut his chat room user name initials into their arms, a court has heard.

Ethan Shinfield’s devices were seized when police raided his home in Retford on March 25 last year, Katie Hardman, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court.

Shinfield handed over a USB stick, hidden in a toy truck in his bedroom, which contained pictures and videos of girls self-harming with captions including "I worship AWP” and “AWP owns me.”

Chat logs showed Shinfield criticised the cuts one girl made, and told her “it had been done for nothing.” Other material included swastikas scrawled in blood and racist insults.

He later told police he didn’t remember the girls’ names and said he had changed his own screen name several times after being banned for violating the rules of the platform.

But he admitted to police being sexually aroused by the images of self-harm.

Analysis of his laptop revealed 117 category A videos of “visibly distressed” girls, aged five to 14, who were bound by their hands.

A further 60 category B videos showed a mixture of boys and girls, as young as two, and 222 category C videos depicting girls aged six to 14.

Shinfield downloaded the images between January and March 2023 when he was 16-years-old, using search terms like "cute 11 year olds."

The offences were aggravated by the "visible pain and distress" suffered by the girls in those videos and their very young ages, said Ms Hardman.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Shinfield, with no previous convictions, deserved a reduction to any sentence of one-half to two-thirds, because of his age at the time and his guilty pleas.

Shinfield, now aged 19, of North Road, admitted possessing one extreme pornographic image and three counts of possessing indecent images of children, when he appeared at court on May 29.

Judge Julie Warburton adjourned the case until October 10 for a specialist psychiatric report.

"There is a lot of concerning material I have seen and heard about today,” she told him on Wednesday, July 30. “I want to make sure whatever course I take with you is the right one."

She said the sentence would include punishment, rehabilitation, and an assessment of any further risk he might pose.