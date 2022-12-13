Bassetlaw ‘peacemaker’ in pub row left victim with blood running down his head

Macauley Charles' victim sustained a black eye from the blow and was knocked to the floor of the Vine Inn, on Churchgate, Retford, on November 23, last year.

He curled into the foetal position and was kicked a number of time by Charles and a group of his friends, said prosecutor Pardeep Kalyan.

Advertisement

When he begged them to stop, he was told 'no' and kicked again.

The attack happened in the Vine Inn

The man was left with blood running down the side of his head from a cut behind his left ear and had to be X-rayed at hospital.

His defence solicitor said an argument had broken out between Charles' victim and his friends. When Charles tried to intervene, his victim said: "What the f*** are you going to do about it?"

Advertisement

Charles accepted hitting the man but denied making the homophobic comment.

"The others piled in and this possibly caused the other injuries," his solicitor said.

Advertisement

He said the defendant, a self-employed labourer, has no previous convictions and 'no real reason to think he has any long-term problems’.

Charles, of Brecks Road, Retford, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The presiding magistrate told him: "It's going to be a very expensive night out for you. I am sure you will be a bit more careful the next time you are out with your mates."

He was fined £1,000 and must pay £50 compensation, a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.