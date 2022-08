Operation Reacher officers have recovered a stolen van and another on suspicion of being stolen in Manton.

This morning (August 4), Operation Reacher officers were made aware of a white Ford Transit which had been stolen overnight nearby.

The van was soon located by officers on the driveway of a house in Manton.

A second van parked beside it was also recovered on suspicion of it being stolen after officers noticed its vehicle identification number had been scratched off.