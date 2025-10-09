Bassetlaw offender wrote off Land Rover within 12 minutes of stealing it

A Bassetlaw offender who wrote off a Land Rover within 12 minutes of stealing it is already serving a lengthy prison sentence, a court has heard.

James Kinsey threatened the owner of the keyless vehicle before driving off from Arundel Drive, Carlton-in-Lindrick, on August 25 last year.

He crashed on Haven Hill, near Firbeck, three and a half miles away, and escaped in a smaller vehicle, Alexander Staddon, prosecuting, said.

But he was identified through DNA left on the airbag which deployed in the crash, and made no comment when interviewed.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He was sentenced to 66 months for offences including robbery, theft and burglary, at Sheffield Crown Court in June.

The owner had to pay a £400 insurance excess, lost £800 in wages, and – because the Land Rover was written off and he didn’t qualify for a courtesy car – was forced to spend £2,000 on another vehicle.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: “The catalyst was drug misuse. He fell back into the wrong crowd in 2024 and that encouraged his offending.”

There was a large gap in Kinsey’s offending when he was in a stable relationship, working as a window cleaner and clean of drugs.

"Things were moving in the right direction," Mr Higginbotham added.

"Old associates from the Retford area caught up with him and that is how the relapse into drugs came about.”

Kinsey, aged 39, currently of HMP Doncaster, admitted aggravated vehicle taking when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay £600 compensation which will be added to the £2,668 he already owes the court.