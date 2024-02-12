Bassetlaw mum-of-six headbutted and punched ex-husband to cause ‘nasty’ injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Samantha Dainty appeared in the front garden of an address on Water Lane, Retford, and began shouting aggressively on October 10, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson.

Her ex put himself between the two women but the situation escalated as she continued to scream and wave her arms around.

Children were screaming with distress in the background as her ex tried to usher her out but Dainty shoved him multiple times.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She "came flying at him" and he grabbed both of her arms to protect himself. She punched him on the left side of his face and scratched him with her nails. When he tried to restrain her she headbutted him on the nose causing immediate pain.

She made admissions at the police station and conceded it was “unacceptable behaviour.”

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Dainty, of previous good character, was deeply ashamed, remorseful and took full responsibility for her actions.

She said they split amicably after 20 years of marriage but issues arose because her ex wasn't helping to support their children.

Dainty was also upset because his new partner had been saying things about her sister, added Ms Clarson.

Dainty, 37, of Hirst Road, Retford, admitted assault on January 17. Sentencing was adjourned to Thursday for probation reports.

The presiding magistrate in Mansfield told her: "We understand your reasons but it was a nasty assault and there was a nasty injury."