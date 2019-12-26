Bassetlaw men due in court over 'vehicle interference' on Christmas Eve

Two men from Bassetlaw are due to appear in court over an incident involving ‘vehicle interference’ on Christmas Eve.

Richard Mitchell, 51, of Moor Top Road, Harworth, and Paul Hancock, 39, of Dorchester Road, Bircotes, are due to appear Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, December 26).

The pair were stopped by police in Sandringham Court, Harworth, on Christmas Eve.

The vehicle, which has been recovered, was reported stolen following a burglary in Trent Street, Retford, on December 14.