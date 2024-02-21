Bassetlaw mechanic hid in bushes with knife after police chase in early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers began following a car at Blyth services after responding to reports of a burglary on January 31 but it accelerated on Kilton Road and failed to stop, said prosecutor Ruth Stirland.

A stinger was deployed on Carlton Road, in Worksop, and the driver fled but Jason Hesslewood was found hiding in bushes with his hand concealed.

A police officer drew his Taser before he was handcuffed and arrested, and a knife was found in his pocket.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he is lightly convicted and was last in trouble in 2014 for a public order offence for which he received a suspended sentence.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said the father-of three uses the knife for work and wasn't aware it is an offence to carry blades in public.

On the day in question, she explained, he went for a drink with a friend after work until closing time.

Because his wife wouldn't be too pleased if they went home they went to his workplace and continued drinking until 3.30am.

"His friend was going to drop him off home,” said Ms Clarson. ”The defendant wasn't involved in anything the police wanted to speak to the driver about.

“He panicked and his friend ran away, leaving him to carry the can.”

Hesslewood, 43, of East Street, Harworth, admitted possession of a blade when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.