Bassetlaw man who risked road users' lives by overtaking on a blind summit also risked prison

A Bassetlaw man who risked road users' lives when he overtook two cars on a blind summit also risked a prison sentence, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kurtis Moore's dangerous manoeuvre was captured on a dash-cam as he sped along One Hundred Acre Lane, outside Costhorpe, at 9.30am on Sunday October 20, last year.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the offence carries a starting point of 36 weeks in custody with a range of a high-level community order to one-and-a-half years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Moore, of previous good character, wasn't the most serious dangerous driver the court has ever seen.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“The incident didn’t involve a police chase and it wasn’t prolonged,” she said. “It ended fairly quickly.”

She said the father-of-four has an “extensive background of trauma” and that may have triggered the incident.

"I have no doubt he will comply with any conditions you wish to impose as he is fearful of going to prison and the impact that would have on his family," Ms Seeley told the magistrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore, aged 28, of Doncaster Road, Costhorpe, admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 1.

On Thursday, he received a 24-week sentence, suspended for one year. He was disqualified for 12 months and until he passes an extended driving test.

“Not only might you have killed yourself, you might have killed other people,” the presiding magistrate told him. “You are lucky not to be going straight down.”

He was also ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.