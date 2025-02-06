Bassetlaw man who offered to pay 13-year-old girl for nude pictures was really talking to undercover cop
Mark Smith also sent a video of himself performing a sexual act while chatting online with the decoy profile, between May 3 and 6 last year, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.
When he was arrested in July, analysis of his devices revealed he had downloaded 270 category A indecent images of children, 174 category B images, and 209 category C images, where category A is the most serious.
Ms Baugham asked for the case to be committed to the crown court because the offences are likely to attract a sentence beyond the powers of the magistrates court.
Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: "Plainly this is a matter that should be sent to the crown court.
“There is significant mitigation I could advance on his behalf.”
He asked for a full report from the probation service to be prepared as Smith is of previous good character.
Smith, aged 53, of Greenway, Retford, admitted one count of attempted sexual communication with a child, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and three counts of possessing indecent images, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The case was committed to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on April 1.
He was also made the subject of notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act and must sign on at the police station in Worksop within three days.