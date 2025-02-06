Bassetlaw man who offered to pay 13-year-old girl for nude pictures was really talking to undercover cop

A Bassetlaw man who offered to pay what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for nude pictures was really talking to an undercover police officer, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Smith also sent a video of himself performing a sexual act while chatting online with the decoy profile, between May 3 and 6 last year, said Nicole Baughan, prosecuting.

When he was arrested in July, analysis of his devices revealed he had downloaded 270 category A indecent images of children, 174 category B images, and 209 category C images, where category A is the most serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Baugham asked for the case to be committed to the crown court because the offences are likely to attract a sentence beyond the powers of the magistrates court.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: "Plainly this is a matter that should be sent to the crown court.

“There is significant mitigation I could advance on his behalf.”

He asked for a full report from the probation service to be prepared as Smith is of previous good character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, aged 53, of Greenway, Retford, admitted one count of attempted sexual communication with a child, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and three counts of possessing indecent images, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The case was committed to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on April 1.

He was also made the subject of notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act and must sign on at the police station in Worksop within three days.