Bassetlaw man threatened suicide and downed bottle of whisky before driving his car

Christopher Walmsley told a Change Grow Live (CGL) worker he wanted to end his life and had drunk a full bottle of whisky before his appointment in Retford on February 5, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He had been advised to have a drink to prevent withdrawal symptoms but told the counsellor he had driven to the appointment and they informed police.

The court heard Walmsley, aged 64, also had a large scotch in a pub as he drove home.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A breath test later showed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Walmsley, of previous good character, had been a sales director for 40 years before suffering a heart attack in 2018.

This precipitated a bleed on the brain and he began relying on alcohol which in turn led to the end of his relationship and depression.

“On the day of his offence he was starting to seek treatment,” Mr Perry said.

A week before the defendant had booked a two-month residential detox in South Africa, at a cost of £8,368, because a ten-day detox in the UK costs £5,500.

“He is aware of the problem and is aware it has controlled his life,” said Mr Perry.” He has given his car away since he was stopped by police.

“The CGL worker knew he was a gun-holder and had to make the report after he threatened to do himself in.

“He is able to see the other side and is ready and willing to rebuild his life.

"His daughter has come to court today to support him and show him there is something on the other side.”

Walmsley, of Mill Bridge Close, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.