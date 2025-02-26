Bassetlaw man ‘switched’ character and attacked scrap dealers in payment row
Travis Evans shoved his girlfriend to the floor and threw punches at the men when he confronted them in Worksop, on September 9, last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.
One of his victims was left with a swollen temple, a large bump and a painful jaw which made it difficult to eat for several weeks, as well as tension headaches.
"To see him switch like this really worries me," he said, describing Evans as a friend whose behaviour was "completely out of character."
His second victim sustained a large lump at the back of his head with dizziness and pain that lasted four days. He said the incident left him “worried," adding: "I tried my best to explain things to Travis."
Pari Seeley, mitigating, said: "There was a dispute over money owing to an error on their part. They invited him in to resolve it and they were talking through the hatch.
"This was completely out of the blue and normally there are no issues with this young man.”
Evans, 30, of Church Street, Langold, admitted three counts of common assault when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, District judge Sunil Khanna told him: “I have watched the CCTV. It’s quite clear you were intent on getting them. I accept you didn’t mean your partner any harm.”
He imposed a 12-month community with 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered £200 compensation to the victims.