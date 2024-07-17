Bassetlaw man suffered in prison after smashing up partner’s television

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bassetlaw man who smashed up his partner’s television ten days after a judge handed him a suspended jail sentence for fighting in public has suffered while in prison, a court has heard.

Ryk Cowood returned to the woman’s home after police found him pushing a broken bike down the middle of the road on June 15, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Later that night he began acting erratically and smashed the set - breaching a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, that was imposed for affray in Worksop town centre.

The court heard he had been in a street fight with a co-defendant although bystanders weren't too disturbed by the spectacle.

Laura Pitman, mitigating, said Cowood found the four weeks and two days he’s spent in custody since then "difficult” because he has been bullied an “awful lot”.

“He has been moved to three different wings,” she said. “Because of his mental health he engages in self-harming. He arrived today with both arms bandaged up.

“He tells me he is going to do his best on release. He and his partner have reconciled. They have written to each other while he has been in custody.

“She says as long as he makes progress with his drug abuse she will take him back.”

Ms Pitman said Cowood, now 33, first went to prison in 2018 and was left with nowhere to go upon release.

He was living on the streets and turned to crack cocaine and heroin to get through the day.

“He tried it and there has been a revolving door ever since,” she added. “He is hopeful he won’t return to drug misuse.”

Cowood, formerly of Windsor Road, Retford, admitted criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence at previous hearings.

On Wednesday, Judge John Sampson noted his “bad record” but told him: “I can see prison is a difficult place for you and I hope that’s an incentive for you not to return.

"I don’t particularly want to send you to jail. You need help. I want a pre-sentence report to help me decide the best course.”

He adjourned sentence for one week so checks could be made on prospective places for Cowood to stay after he is released.