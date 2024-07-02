Bassetlaw man stalked ex for two months after kicking her out in row over airfryer
David Greaves became angry when he returned from the pub and saw she was using the airfryer to cook his dinner, on April 19, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.
He told her to get out and police stayed while she gathered her things, but over the following weeks Greaves bombarded her with “constant” messages, calls and voicemails which “made her quite scared of how the break-up was going to go.”
Even after he was told not to contact her by police, Greaves ignored the bail condition with messages saying he still loved her and links to break-up songs.
In a statement his ex-partner said he made her life “a living nightmare” and played “mind games” by accusing her of being with other people.
The court heard things started to go wrong in their 12-month relationship when they were joined by her daughter in March.
Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Greaves, who has no previous convictions, deserved credit for pleading guilty at the earliest opportunity.
"Unfortunately when people break up someone has to leave," she said. “The complaint relates to quantity rather than content.
"He has simply been sending her messages and links to love songs. There were no threats.
"He was married for 30 years and his ex-wife sits in court today to support him. This clearly isn't a gentleman who enters into relationships and causes problems.”
Ms Seeley said he is seeking help for mental health issues and “has never been through anything like this before”.
"I would suggest that what he has gone through in the criminal justice system will be enough to deter him and we won't see him again.”
Greaves, aged 49, of High Street, Elkesley, admitted stalking when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He received a two-year community order, with 15 rehabilitation days to support his mental health and alcohol misuse and up to 31 days of the building better relationships course.
He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. A two-year restraining order was imposed. .