Bassetlaw man stalked and assaulted three women making them fear for their lives

Grahame Wilkinson followed the first woman from her workplace in Ilkeston, three months after they split up when she discovered he was unfaithful, said prosecutor Jenna Minton.

He told her: “I just wanted to show you how well I am doing for myself,” while blocking her car outside Morrisons, in December 2021.

Three months later, Wilkinson, aged 49, approached her in her workplace and said: "Shhh - why did you tell the police on me? I am not going anywhere."

He appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court

The woman, who received unwanted messages from him between October 2021 and February 2022, was left feeling 'frightened for her life' and 'scared his behaviour would escalate and he would kill her’.

Wilkinson barged into the home of a second woman, after the end of their one-year relationship, in July last year, said Ms Minton.

He pinned her to the sofa so she couldn't move, and screamed: "Why don't you want me?"

He dragged her by the hair and threw her facedown on to her bed, before punching the back of her head twice with a clenched fist.

Wilkison later smashed her £190 mobile phone against her windscreen with so much force she thought the glass would break.

When a third woman, with whom he was in a seven-week relationship, returned home at 5am after a family gathering, Wilkinson came downstairs, leapt on top of her and punched her repeatedly in the face.

After that assault on November 6, last year he sent her a message saying: “You really hurt me last night.”

Sulma Mansuri, mitigating, said Wilkinson, who has spent three months in prison on remand, had become ‘more and more isolated’, ‘lost the ability to read social cues,’ and became ‘too needy and quick to attach himself’.

“The only way his behaviour will be sorted out will be if he can work with probation.”

Wilkinson, of Common Lane, Ranskill, admitted stalking, harassment, criminal damage and two assaults, at previous hearings.

