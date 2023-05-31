Bassetlaw man socked cop with ‘real roundhouse’ when he felt ‘overwhelmed’

Joshua Higson knocked the officer to the ground, and went over with him, outside his ex-partner's address in Worksop, on May 10, said prosecutor Katherine Wilson.

"He shouted, "Get off me, I have anxiety," as he was taken to the police van, and later told them he “felt overwhelmed”.

“He said he didn’t like the way the constable approached him,” Ms Wilson added.

Mansfield Magisrates Court.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Higson had been in a brief relationship with the woman when he discovered “on the grapevine” she had been unfaithful to him.

“When he decided to confront her, harsh and unpleasant insults were traded and she called the police,” Mr Pridham said.

“She claimed she was assaulted but it came to light she hadn't been. He didn’t assault her – he just had a blazing row.”

He said Higson, of previous good character, was trying to explain his version to one officer when he was grabbed by a second officer, and he lashed out.

“It was a real roundhouse to the side of the head,” Mr Pridham said. “But fortunately it only caused a very small graze to the officer’s ear.”

Higson, aged 26, of High Street, Ordsall, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the officer.

