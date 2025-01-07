Bassetlaw man set to move home after hefty fine for punching angry neighbour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bassetlaw man has decided to move house after being landed with a heavy fine for punching a neighbour who aggressively confronted him at his front door, a court has heard.

Shane Raistrick shoved the man down his garden path and bore him to the ground before hitting him several times outside his home in Misterton on June 8, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

CCTV showed his victim had climbed over the garden fence and banged on the front door and window.

He was aggressively shouting about being told to "f*** off" by text before Raistrick answered the door.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"He accepts by his guilty plea that the punches that followed are likely to be considered excessive," his solicitor said.

He said there was a history between the two men and Raistrick had previously made complaints about his victim stalking him.

“Someone came to his door offering violence,” he said. “There was no use of substantial force and no injury beyond a red mark.”

He said Raistrick, who is ex-Armed Forces, works for the National Grid where he is held in high esteem.

"He has put his house on the market because he has had enough of the behaviour,” his solicitor said. “There have been no further interactions. He wants to put this behind him.”

Raistrick, aged 50, of Bramley Way, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £830 and told to pay a £332 surcharge with £85 costs but no compensation was ordered.

“We have an element of sympathy but your response clearly went beyond what was reasonable self-defence,” the presiding magistrate told him.