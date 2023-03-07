Bassetlaw man sent to the crown court to face a charge of rape
A Bassetlaw man has been sent to the crown court to face a charge of rape.
By Tim Cunningham
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Luke Downing, aged 24, of Wilson Street, Retford, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
It is alleged the attack happened in February 2022.
His solicitor said the defendant has no previous convictions and there is no reason to believe he will interfere with witnesses.
He received conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 4, for a pre-trial preparation hearing.