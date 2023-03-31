Bassetlaw man remanded in custody following alleged stalking campaign against woman

Detectives investigated a number of incidents reported by the victim in Harworth between March 14 and 20 2023.

The harassment included incidents at the woman’s home and a number of messages making threats.

Brett May, aged 32, of no fixed abode, has been charged with stalking involving fear of violence and intimidating a witness.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 29, and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on April 26, 2023.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working closely with the woman and her family to provide support and conduct a thorough investigation into these traumatic incidents.

