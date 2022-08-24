Bassetlaw man punched firefighter called to tackle sofa blaze in his back garden

A fire appliance’s CCTV camera showed Mark Armstrong march up to the officer and strike him once, outside his Retford home, on December 3, last year, at about 5.15pm.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said that Armstrong, aged 37, hurled ‘multiple items’ at the firefighters when they arrived to tackle what was a ‘significant fire in a residential area’.

A probation officer said that Armstrong ‘was not happy with the way the fire officer spoke to him’, describing him as ‘quite rude’ and having a ‘bad attitude’.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard Armstrong, who works in demolition, has a history for violent offending and problems with ‘impulsive behaviour and temper control’.

Armstrong, of Northfield Way, admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he has been out of trouble since 2015, after having ‘a real issue with alcohol’, and had to give up drinking because he was suffering from liver problems.

She said: “The officers were concerned the fire might melt the windows (of Armstrong’s house). He didn’t believe the fire was too close to the house.

“He was trying to get that across to the fire officers, but clearly it came across the wrong way and he dealt with it appallingly.

“He fully accepts he should have handled things completely differently.”

Ms Pursglove said Armstrong, who has had mental health problems for some time, is now taking medication for ‘severe depression’.

“He acknowledges this was a very serious matter and tells me has respect for all emergency workers,” she said.

“He has installed a fire extinguisher and taken onboard advice. I hope this is going to be a blip in his behaviour.”

Armstrong was handed a 12-week prison term, suspended for 18 months, with a 12-month community order which includes a thinking skills programme, 10 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work.