Bassetlaw man nearly jailed after harassing ex-partner of 25 years with messages

A Bassetlaw man was nearly jailed after harassing his ex-partner of 25 years by bombarding her with unwanted messages and visits to her home, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 07:52 BST

Kevin Harrison attended her address, sent her letters, emails, and made unwanted phone calls after he was warned by police, for 12 days in January, magistrates’ heard.

Harrison, aged 56, of Knaton Road, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted harassment without violence.

Katie Millett, mitigating, said Harrison was “in an unhappy place” and drinking too much at the time, but he has not been in touch with the woman since January 14.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
“He was unable to cope with his emotions,” she said. “He is now in a new relationship. He doesn't want to contact his ex-partner.”

Sentencing, magistrates told Harrison: “We have seriously considered custody. These are serious offences. But, we are not sending you to prison today because we feel a community order would be more appropriate.”

Harrison was given a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation activity days to “address your offending behaviour in the context of domestic violence” and “monitor current and future relationships”.

He was also fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge and given a restraining order.