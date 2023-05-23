Bassetlaw man knocked victim out with first blow and continued to beat him

CCTV recorded Lewis Oxley chatting with his victim before punching him in the face with "tremendous force," in the Hideaway bar, on Bridgedate, Retford, on February 6.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the first blow rendered the man unconscious, but Oxley delivered two more punches, which left him with a lacerated face.

When he regained consciousness, he was taken out of the bar and helped home. He was later treated at hospital for a fractured left eye socket and a missing tooth.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he’d recently undergone spinal surgery and “initially suffered great pain in that area” after the attack.

Oxley made no comment when he was interviewed by the police. Ms Allsop said the defendant has a previous conviction for affray from 2013.

He is also subject to a community order imposed for harassment last year.

Given the level of injury, Ms Allsop said the starting point for the offence was two years’ custody, with a range of one to three years.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Oxley initially acted in self-defence and “the complainant wanted a fight.”

“He felt threatened and threw the first punch,” he added. But conceded there was “no reason for the second or third blows”.

Oxley, aged 38, of Tunnel Road, Retford, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm, without intent, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.