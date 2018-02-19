Bassetlaw man jailed after trying to meet 11-year-old girl for sex

A Bassetlaw man has today been jailed after being found guilty of trying to arrange online to meet an 11-year-old girl for sex.

But what Paul Jarvis did not realise is that he had actually been talking to specially trained officers from Nottinghamshire Police on the internet chat forum.

The 65-year-old, of Armstrong Road, Retford, admitted in a police interview that he sent numerous messages online and by text where he talked about meeting the girl and details what he would do to her - but claimed he would not have gone through with it.

Officers carried out a search warrant at Jarvis' home on August 4 2017 and arrested him on suspicion of arranging or facilitation the commission of a child sex offence.

He denied the charge when he appeared at a trial at Nottingham Crown Court but he was unanimously found guilty by the jury on January 31.

Jarvis was jailed for 15 months when he returned to the court for sentencing today (Monday 19 February).

He was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a 10-year notification requirement on the Sex Offenders' Register.