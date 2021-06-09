Bassetlaw man in court over racist video towards Home Secretary Priti Patel

Jake Henderson, aged 28, of Retford, has been summoned to appear in court to face a charge of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network in connection with the incident between 20 and 23 January.

Robert Cumming, aged 26, of Doncaster, will appear alongside Henderson under the same charges.

Superintendent Kev Broadhead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Reports of this nature are taken very seriously.

The men will appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

"Working with the Crown Prosecution Service we are now in a position to charge two people in connection with the offence.

"This is an active case and people should not publish or share anything online that could potentially impact on a fair trial during court proceedings."

The pair will appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 29.