Bassetlaw man hit wife in the face after she hit him in row over childcare

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said Karl Tansley was asked to look after their young child, because his wife needed to sleep as she was suffering fatigue as a result of the treatment.

When the child did not settle, she said she would take over, but an altercation ensued and she struck him in the back of the head.

Tansley, aged 40, hit her in the face and pushed her so she fell into a brick fireplace, Ms Fawcett said.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

His wife struck him again and he hit her twice with an open palm to the face.

His wife was left with bruising, swelling and redness to her face and eyelids, cuts to her lips and blood in her eyeball.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard the attack happened at their North Wheatley home, on December 11, last year, and that Tansley’s ‘vulnerable victim’ received her cancer diagnosis the month before.

In a statement, she said she was ‘terrified when the incident was happening’ and ‘worried about what would happen when he was released on bail’.

Tansley, now of Manor Farm Rise, North Leverton, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Andrew Bevan, mitigating, said Tansley has no previous convictions and pleaded guilty, on a basis, at the first opportunity.

He said the complainant has asked for bail conditions to be dropped because she needs help with childcare. No application was made for a restraining order.

Mr Bevan said: “There are two occasions where she hit him. On the second occasion she slapped him again and he retaliated by hitting her.

“He lost the defence of self-defence when he hit her for the second time.”

He said all the injuries were caused by three strikes with an open palm, adding Tansley has sought help for his behaviour from a mental health charity and his GP.