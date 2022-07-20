Bassetlaw man hit wife in the face after diagnosis for breast cancer

Karl Tansley was asked to look after their young child because his wife was exhausted as a result of cancer treatment, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

When the child didn't settle, she said she would take over, but an altercation ensued and she struck him two or three times to the back.

Tansley, aged 40, hit her in the face and pushed her so she fell into a brick fireplace.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

She struck him again and he hit her twice with an open palm to the face.

His wife was left with bruising, swelling and redness to her face and eyelids, cuts to her lips and blood in her eyeball.

The attack happened at their home on December 11, last year, and the court heard Tansley's 'vulnerable victim' was diagnosed in November.

Andrew Bevan, mitigating, said Tansley has no previous convictions and his wife has asked for bail conditions to be dropped because she wants to reconcile and needs help with child care.

Tansley, of Low Street, North Wheatley, Retford, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on a basis, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

"She hit him first and he struck back in self-defence," Mr Bevan said. "She struck him again and he hit her."

He said Tansley sought to address his outburst with sessions at a mental health charity, in Barnsley.