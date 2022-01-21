Mansgield Magistrates’ Court heard police officers eventually woke Jack Grimwood up in his Peugeot, at Markham Moor service station, and found him with ‘bloodshot eyes, slurring his words and not making any sense’, on November 7.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said a breath test revealed he was more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Grimwood, aged 30, of Sandringham Road, Retford, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Grimwood was playing football with friends, ‘but didn't intend to drive that day’.

He said the self-employed joiner had been driving himself to work for two years.

Magistrates handed him 10 penalty points on his driving licence. However, because of three previous points on his licence, he will be disqualified for six months.