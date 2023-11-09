Bassetlaw man flouted driving ban and ignored police orders to pull over

A Bassetlaw man who is due to have a plate fitted in his skull following a violent attack flouted a driving ban and initially ignored a police warning to pull over, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers spotted David Hancock driving a Vauxhall Grandland on West Furlong, in Retford, with a worried look on his face, on October 19, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

They followed him because he was travelling over the speed limit and checks revealed he was banned for 20 months after being convicted of drink driving on August 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They activated their sirens and lights and came to stop before setting off at speed - but he was stopped by queueing traffic 100 metres away.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He was under the drink-driving limit and this is his first conviction for such an offence, Ms Allsop added.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for entering guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

"He was very tearful when I spoke to him earlier today," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She explained that Hancock sustained a head injury in a violent attack and is due to have a brian operation to have a plate fitted in his skull.

“He has been struggling quite significantly,” she said. “He has had a chequered past and there are a number of issues to be addressed.”

Hancock, aged 34, of Wright Wilson Court, Retford, admitted failing to stop, and driving without insurance and while disqualified when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.