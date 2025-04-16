Bassetlaw man faces possible prison sentence for serious assault on wife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bassetlaw man whose serious assault on his wife was captured on a ring doorbell camera has been told he faces a possible prison sentence, a court has heard.

Lee Daniels attacked his wife of eight years in Harworth on September 26 last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

She said his wife doesn’t support the prosecution or seek a restraining order, but does want him to get help for his drinking and anger issues.

Ms Pritchard said disclosures made by Daniels’ wife were indicative of his controlling and coercive behaviour.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said the defendant had not been in trouble for “many, many years” but conceded the attack crossed the custody threshold.

“They are going to resume their relationship,” he said. “To my client's credit he has accepted full responsibility.”

Daniels, aged 60, now of Rands Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

District judge Sunil Khanna told him: “I am prepared to keep it in this court. It is a borderline case.

“You have entered your guilty plea and you have made full admissions. Unlike a lot of people you took full responsibility. This is a very serious matter.

"Whoever sentences you has up to 12 months in custody. Prison isn't off the table yet, that option is still there."

The judge said bail conditions will remain in place because he was “still of the view there needs to be some separation” between the couple.

The case was adjourned until May 30 for a full pre-sentence report from the probation service.