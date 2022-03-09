Damian Ballantyne, aged 39, of Windsor Court, Harworth, denied two counts of possessing a blade in a public place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The offences are alleged to have happened on Chichester Walk, Carlton-in-Lindrick, on August 30, last year.

Magistrates heard each offence has a starting point of 18 months in custody.

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Crown Court.

Ballantyne was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 6.