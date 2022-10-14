Duncan James, aged 49, of Whitehall Road, Retford, did not enter any pleas to two counts of making indecent images of children when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged he made eight category B images and 122 category C images of children, between April 23 and November 3, 2021.

Indecent images are classified in three categories, from A to C, with category A containing the most explicit material.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said the starting point for the more serious category B offence is two years in custody with a range of one to four years.

Anna Sood, for James, made no representations about where the case should be heard.

An application to vary the conditions of his bail will be heard on Monday, October 17.

