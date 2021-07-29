Bassetlaw man convicted of drink driving for the FOURTH time

Staff at the care home where Adrian Tindall was visiting his mother raised the alarm when they smelled booze on his breath and he was stopped in his green Rover mini on North Road, Reftord, at 4.55pm, on July 4, said prosecutor Sarah Holland.

A test revealed he had 63 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard he has previous convictions for drink driving from 2007, 2010 and May 2016, when he received a suspended prison sentence and a three year ban.

"This is a defendant who regularly drink-drives," said Ms Holland.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Tindall, a mechanic, had been visiting his mother, who suffers from vascular dementia, but didn't drink that day.

The alcohol in his system remained from the drinks he consumed with a friend the night before, while they watched England play Denmark in the Euro 2020 competition.

"He maintains that he was fit to drive," said Mr Samrai.

"He says he has no problem with alcohol and drinks responsibly.”

Tindall, 51, of West Hill Road, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Magistrates told him: "Your record is shocking. We have to take into account that this is your fourth conviction since 2006."