Bassetlaw man charged with attempted murder as woman remains in critical condition following incident outside pub near Worksop
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident outside a pub near Worksop left a woman critically injured.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a dispute outside the Nag’s Head Hotel in North Road, Clowne, just before 12.30am on Sunday, June 4.
Seven people suffered injuries as a result, with one woman remaining in a critical, but stable, condition in hospital.
Jake Wallis, of Retford in Nottinghamshire, has been charged with attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
The 28-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 6. He was remanded to prison and is due to appear at Crown Court on Wednesday, July 5.