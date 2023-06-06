Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a dispute outside the Nag’s Head Hotel in North Road, Clowne, just before 12.30am on Sunday, June 4.

Seven people suffered injuries as a result, with one woman remaining in a critical, but stable, condition in hospital.

Jake Wallis, of Retford in Nottinghamshire, has been charged with attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

The incident occurred outside the Nags Head Hotel.