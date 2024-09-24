Bassetlaw man caught with child porn could face up to a year in jail
Police carried out a warrant at Dale Greaves's address on August 25, 2022, and seized a number of devices, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.
Analysis showed Greaves had one category A image, 88 category B images and six category C images, where category A is the most serious.
Mr Payne said the starting point for possessing category B images is 26 weeks and one year for category A.
Greaves, aged 41, of Station Avenue, Ranskill, admitted three counts of possessing indecent images when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
His defence solicitor said he deserved credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity, has no similar previous convictions, and has been out of trouble since 2004.
The case was adjourned for probation reports until October 22.
Greaves must sign on at a police station within three days of the hearing.