Bassetlaw man bought cannabis in bulk for pain relief after accident

A Bassetlaw man who kept cannabis in sweet bags to mask the smell was using it for pain-relief following an accident, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said police executed a search warrant for drugs at Daniel Wilson's home in Harworth, on December 8, last year.

They found cannabis a total street value of £300, along with deal bags, and cannabis biscuits.

When he was interviewed Wilson said he stored it in bags which smell of sweets because his wife doesn't like the smell of cannabis.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Wilson, who represented himself, apologised and said he bought the cannabis in bulk to self-medicate following an accident.

Wilson, 38, of Hawkins Close, admitted possession of cannabis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

District Judge Gillian Young accepted it was for personal use, but said it was a "significant amount" and the fine should reflect that.

He was fined £150 with a £60 surcharge and £85 costs. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

