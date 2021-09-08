Bassetlaw man bombarded ex-wife with abusive messages

Gavin Smith began banging on his ex’s rear patio doors and demanding property that was stored in the garage, on April 7, 2020, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

"You've got another man here," he shouted. "Where is he? Where is he?"

Nottingham Magistrates Court heard their marriage broke down in September 2019, but they had been on reasonable terms until they separated in February.

Over the next ten days, Smith sent abusive text messages, and left the woman feeling ‘so scared’ she was shaking.

He then began leaving voicemails saying he loved her and dropped off chocolates, flowers and cider.

A probation report said the offences happened because of "his inability to manage his emotions" and his "inappropriate thinking skills."

There was no suggestion that he repeated the behaviour, he accepts the relationship is now over and he is motivated to comply with the restraining order, the court heard.

Smith, who runs his own fencing and groundworks company, was assessed as a low risk of re-offending and is of previous good character.

Smith, aged 39, of Lowe Pasture Lane, North Wheatley, was convicted of harassment without violence and criminal damage, after a trial, on July 30.

He was fined £500, and was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £50 surcharge, and £300 towards costs. A six-month restraining order was imposed.