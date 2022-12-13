Bassetlaw man bit bouncer on chest, wrist and belly in ‘chaotic’ pub attack

Lewis Gourlay was struggling with another man while 'customers were kicking off' in the smoking area of Ye Old Sun Inn, on Chapelgate, Retford, on October 24, last year.

Pardeep Kalyan, prosecuting, said a doorman pushed an 'out of control' Gourlay away and ‘felt a sharp pain to his chest which felt like he had been stabbed’.

He had been bitten and ‘it looked like a chunk was taken out of his chest’.

Ye Olde Sun Inn, Retford.

Gourlay, aged 24, charged towards the doorman, swinging both of his fists and hitting him twice, as other men, including the defendant's father, got involved.

He latched on to the doorman's wrist with his teeth, and his victim rolled into a ball as he was kicked on the floor.

The defendant jumped on to him and began punching him with both fists and bit him again, on the stomach.

He later apologised and said his behaviour was 'disgusting' said Mr Kalyan. He became upset when shown pictures of the injuries he'd inflicted.

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said Gourlay had ‘drunk more than he should’ while watching football with friends, and had earlier been ejected from the Vine Inn for drunkeness.

She said he and his friend were ‘bickering like crazy’ to wind each other up when an ‘older gentleman’ told him ‘he ought to be ashamed of his behaviour’ and punched him in the mouth.

Gourlay ‘absolutely lost it’ after his lip was cut and a tooth was knocked out by the uppercut.

A family friend describes him as 'honorable and caring' while his boss called him a 'funny, kind, respectful young man who has never lost his temper at work.'

“This young man realises that when he drinks he can't seem to control his behaviour,” said Ms Coxon. He has one previous conviction for drink-driving at the lowest level in 2019.

Gourlay, of Eldon Street, Tuxford, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

